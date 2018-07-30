Faces of the Flood
Calculating disaster: The scientists who predicted the Great Flood of '93
“We were always doing the what-ifs,” said Dave Busse, chief engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District. “What if this rain continues for another week? Where is it going to go?” Scientists and engineers spent months that year calculating forecasts that helped communities decide whether to evacuate. Sometimes, that required taking measurements of the rivers in hazardous weather.Read about the science of the flood
When the tragic waters rose, a rural community rushed in to aid Nona, Missouri family
“It is amazing how when something like a tragedy or something bad happens, a lot of the times, all of this goodness rushes in,” Gloria Bauermeister said. She and her husband, Michael, were overwhelmed by the support of community around their rural Nona, Missouri home after the waters rose, forcing them out of their home.Read about Nona
“It was beyond comprehension:” Devastation and economic rebound in St. Charles County
“I think everybody who was here had no intention of leaving,” said Susan Berthold, who managed a downtown St. Charles business that flooded in 1993. At one point that summer, nearly 40 percent of St. Charles County was underwater. Since then, St. Charles County has been among the most rapidly growing counties in Missouri and development has surged.Read about St. Charles County
The village of Valmeyer, rebuilt on higher ground after the Great Flood of '93, is now moved to sing
“It was the house that my dad built," said Anna Glaenzer, a lifelong resident of Valmeyer, Illinois. After the Mississippi River inundated the village, heart-broken residents abandoned their homes on the floodplain and built a new town on the river bluffs. Twenty five years later, the community now prepares for its next movement — performing a musical inspired by the Great Flood.Read about Valmeyer
Generation Flood recalls growing up during the Great Flood of '93
“We could barely see the top of the school because it had flooded so badly,” said LaShana Lewis, who was 17 in 1993, when rising waters flooded East St. Louis schools. For people who grew up during the Great Flood, memories come like the river did then — murky, and in waves.Read about flood memories
The Great Flood of '93 could happen again, but scientists don’t agree on the odds
“There is nobody that has a perfect crystal ball that can tell you when that next big flood comes,” said Dave Busse, chief engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District. Scientists are split on how likely that will happen. Meanwhile, major flooding in early 2016 has already broken the 1993 flood record in Missouri cities downriver from St. Louis.Read about the future of floods
Published on July 30, 2018
|Reporting
|Eli Chen
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Mary Delach Leonard
Rachel Lippmann
Wayne Pratt
Lindsay Toler
|Photography
|Brian Heffernan
Carolina Hidalgo
David Kovaluk
Wayne Pratt
|Drone videography
|Brent Jones
|Maps and graphics
|Brent Jones
|Illustrations
|David Kovaluk
|Project editor
|Brian Heffernan
|Additional material compiled by
|Abigail Censky
Brent Jones
Kae Petrin
|Story editors
|Maria Altman
David Cazares
Fred Ehrlich
|Executive editor
|Shula Neuman
|Copy editing
|Linda Lockhart
|Website production
|Brent Jones